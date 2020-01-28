PAXTON — Maxine D. Anderson, 88, of Paxton passed away at 1:52 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Dave Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Maxine was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Bacon County, Alma, Ga., the daughter of Ivy and Tautis L. Turner Deen. She married Alyn Swan and later married Eldon R. Anderson on May 11, 1985, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton. He preceded her in death July 25, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Tom) Sauer of rural Paxton; two sons, Danny (Vickie) Swan of rural Paxton and Randy (Debbie) Swan of Paxton; seven grandchildren, Charlie (K.C.) Sauer, Justin (Amy) Swan, Jeff (Kathryn) Swan, Mike (Korey) Swan, Joe Swan, Jeremy Murden and Lindsey (Chad) Moore; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers.
Maxine was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton. She had worked as a CNA at the Illinois Knights Templar Home for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed sewing, flowers and yardwork. Maxine was a kind and caring lady always eager to help others. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.