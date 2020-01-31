Maxine Arthur Jan 31, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MATTOON — Maxine Arthur, 95, formerly of Arcola, died at 1 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers