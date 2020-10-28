JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxine Bohn passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.
She was born at home in rural Clark County. She accepted Christ at Christian Church in West Union in 1935. Maxine graduated from high school in Marshall in 1936 and attended Eastern Illinois State Teachers College in Charleston for two years, enabling her to obtain a certificate qualifying her to teach grades kindergarten through eighth. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958. Maxine began her teaching career in 1938 in a one-room school in Darwin, where she taught for three years, and then taught at South Side School in Marshall from early 1942 to 1944. In August of 1944, she was employed by Rantoul City Schools, where she served as a teacher and later as public relations director until she retired in 1974.
During her early retirement, she managed the toy department at Waters’ Ben Franklin Store in Rantoul. Maxine was a life member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, the Champaign County Retired Teachers, Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society (for more than 55 years) and a charter member of the Delta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. Traveling was also a favorite of Maxine’s.
Maxine was predeceased by her parents, four brothers, four sisters and a close friend, June Quint.
She is survived by two nephews, Gene Bohn of West Union and Jerry Clark of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; four nieces, Judi (Jack) McHerron of Tennessee, Sharon (Jerry) Warnes of Tolono, Sheryl (Michael) Lawless of Charleston and Janis Clark of Ballston Lake, N.Y.
Other survivors include many great-nieces, great-nephews, their families and numerous friends, as well as Christine Doyle, a close friend and caregiver.
Loving memory donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Memphis, Tenn., or the Rantoul Historical Society of Rantoul.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Darwin Cemetery, rural West Union. Online condolences are being accepted at pearcefuneralservices.com.