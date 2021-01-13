CHAMPAIGN — Maxine Jeffers, 89, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Carriage Crossing, Champaign. She was born on April 17, 1931, in Champaign County, to Wilferd Cecil and Elsie Faye (McWethy) Dodd. Elsie died when Maxine was 4 years old, and then Cecil married Claudine Dodd. Maxine married James Jeffers Sr. on Dec. 8, 2000, in Mahomet.
Maxine is survived by her husband; children, Linda (Jerry Fairfield) Boatz and Diane McGraw; granddaughter, Dawn (Scott) Stoerger; great-grandchildren, Sydney Stoerger, Austin Stoerger, Madison Stoerger and Sabrina Miller; brother, F.C. Sonny (Andrea) Dodd; two cousins; and various nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; second mom, Claudine Dodd; brother, James Dodd; and grandparents.
Maxine enjoyed sewing, shopping and making Cabbage Patch dolls. She loved spending time with her family and volunteering at her church.
A private graveside committal will be held in her honor at GAR Cemetery, Homer. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Mahomet Christian Church. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.