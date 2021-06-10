LOS ANGELES — Meg Hickman, 65, of Los Angles died May 30, 2021, after a two-year battle with cervical cancer.
Meg was born Nov. 6, 1955, in Baltimore, to parents Phil and Margaret Hickman. She lived in Kentucky and Indiana before moving to Champaign. She went to Central High School, graduating in 1973. She went to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, graduating in 1977 in economics. She moved to L.A. and started her own tax business, which she ran to the time of her death.
She is survived by her brother, John of Champaign; cousin, Liz of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law, Nancy of Wilmette; niece, Katie, and family of Wilmette; and nephew, Geoff, and family of Leesburg, Va.
Meg was preceded in death by her parents, brother, two aunts and many cousins.
Meg loved to travel, traveling to many countries and throughout the U.S. She was a collector of fine art and was proud of her art collection.
Per her request, she was cremated and will be buried in Kennyville, Md., at a later date.