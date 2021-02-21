MINNEAPOLIS — Megan Flynn died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 29, 2021, in San Francisco. She had an undiagnosed lung infection and ultimately developed sepsis.
Megan was born in Urbana on July 11, 1978, the daughter of Colin Peter Flynn, a physics professor, and Susan Kingston, a teacher. Megan was a distinguished student-athlete who swam competitively at the junior national level and at Yale, where she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology. She went on to earn her master’s and Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Illinois with honors and teaching excellence awards while specializing in statistical clinical psychology. Megan began her career as an assistant professor at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., before deciding to become a professional researcher first for a health care insurer in Minneapolis and later for technology companies in San Francisco. She was widely recognized for her deeply analytical mind capable of piercing insights.
Megan is survived by her mother, Susan; stepfather, Norman Colb; stepmother, Janice Kimpel; brother Derek and wife Jen and their children, Katie, Alice, Bobby, Jack and Jack; brother Jim and wife Kerianne and their son, Declan; and brother John and wife Alix and their children, Leila and Claire.
A student prize for critical thinking has been established at University High School in Urbana in her memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward this prize would be welcomed and can be directed to Janet Kroencke at JLK@illinois.edu. We will all vividly remember Megan, who has left us many years too early, for her abundant talents, resolute independence, stubborn optimism, humility and kindness.