MONTICELLO — Megan M. Thompson, 32, of Monticello peacefully entered the Lord’s presence on Nov. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Megan was born July 8, 1987, in Decatur, the daughter of Steve and Paula Buxton. Megan graduated from Sullivan High School in 2005. She then went on to graduate from Lincoln Christian University with a B.S. in Intercultural Studies and Business Administration where she also was a four-year member of the LCU basketball team.
Megan married Charlie Thompson on May 19, 2012.
Megan utilized her talents in graphic design, marketing and event planning during her career at CHI overhead doors (2010-11), Christ in Youth (2011-12), The City of Champaign (2012-14) and the ASPCA APCC (2014-17). She had started her own home décor business in 2018 specializing in custom wreaths that have beautified countless homes around the world.
Megan touched so many along way. Her passions included serving the youth of Monticello, homeless ministry through CU at Home, and planning retreats for local women to grow their faith. She also found joy in spending time with family, traveling with her husband, hiking, kayaking and taking photographs.
Megan’s inspiring faith and strength were most evident in her journey with breast cancer, documented at noonefightsalonemt.blogspot.com. Megan’s story is not finished — “But thank God! He gives us victory over sin and death through our lord Jesus Christ”
Megan is survived by her husband Charlie Thompson and dog Ruger of Monticello; her parents Steve and Paula Buxton of Sullivan and Mark and Karen Thompson of Buffalo; her siblings, Jenny Rau (Brad Rau) of Mattoon, Emily Buxton of Chicago, and Abbey Sherwood (Caynan Sherwood, niece Cassidy Sherwood) of Sullivan, Blake Scroggins (Whitney Scroggins) of Mattoon; Ben Thompson (nephew Jack LaPorte) of Charleston, S.C.; and her maternal grandparents Cliff and Connie Dobbs of Sullivan. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to CU Church with “1 for One” in the memo, or to Metavivor — Metatstatic Breast Cancer Research, Support and Awareness – at secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/megan-thompson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 at noon at the funeral home.
Please join her family in sharing photos, videos and memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.