WESTVILLE — Meghan Jean Nigra, 44, of Westville left us Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020).
Meghan was born Dec. 23, 1975, the daughter of Eugene Paul Nigra Jr. and Durlyn (Daf) Spezia.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother, Daf; two sisters, Chesli Nigra and Lindsay Nigra (Eric Jordan); special cousin, Erin Wright; bonus sister, Jessica Biggs; beloved niece and nephew, Aiyana Austin and Brandon Bennett; and her bun, Ghana.
Meghan graduated with an MBA from SIU, Carbondale. She was passionate about helping women and children in every job she held. There are so many great things to remember about Meghan. She was a nature lover, bunny saver, human-rights warrior, political activist, fearless feminist and an adventure seeker who loved to explore. Meghan was a die-hard Steelers fan and enjoyed bluegrass music and a glass of good whiskey on ice. She had an amazing smile and an epic laugh we will never forget.
Meghan was so much fun to be around and always comical. She was an empath who was a strong leader, teacher, friend and mother to all. Meghan was a minimalist, environmentalist and had a heart of gold. She left a positive impression on everyone she met. She was nonjudgmental and always found the silver lining.
Meghan, Chesli, and Lindsay had a sister friendship like no other. She also never missed an opportunity to back that azz up with her girls. She will be missed by everyone.
Celebration of Meghan’s life: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Maple Grove Lodge at Forest Glen Preserve, 20301 900 North Road, Georgetown, IL 61846. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to House Rabbit Society of St Louis, Mo., 75 Elizabeth Drive, Fenton, MO 63026, morabbit.org
