CHAMPAIGN — Melinda Corbett, 70, of Champaign passed away at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Melinda was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Urbana, the daughter of John and Betty (Kirby) Adams.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Kiersten Dalton, Jessica Corbett, Katelin (Kyle) Palmisano and Caden Corbett-Porter; sisters, Melissa (Craig) Pierce and Jan Iodice; brother, John Adams; two great-grandchildren, Sofia McMahon and Leora Wilson; and ex-husband, Dave Corbett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, David Corbett and Jody Corbett; and brother, Jeff Adams.
Melinda loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking and spoiling her dog, Zoey.
She was always putting others before herself and was a great mom, grandma, sister and friend.
Online condolances may be made at freesefh.com.