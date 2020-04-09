Melissa Bowen Apr 9, 2020 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Melissa Bowen, 59, of Urbana died Monday (April 6, 2020) at home.Cremation rites will be accorded, and there are no services scheduled at this time. Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers