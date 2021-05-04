URBANA — Melissa Sue (Adams) Pierce, 70, of Champaign went on to her heavenly home at 4:19 p.m. Friday (April 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 4, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The wake service will begin at noon at the funeral home.
Melissa Adams was born Sept. 15, 1950, in Champaign, a daughter to John and Betty Adams.
Survivors include her husband (her high school sweetheart), Craig Pierce; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Nelson and Amy (Dale) Boyer; one son, Kurt Pierce; five grandchildren, Riley and Ally Nelson, and Ella, Ava and Trevor Boyer; and a brother and sister, both of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and her twin sister, Melinda Corbett.
Ms. Pierce was a graduate of Centennial High School, Class of 1969. She spent her life being a loving mother to her children. She also worked for American Greetings as a product merchandiser. She loved spending time with her grandkids at their activities.
