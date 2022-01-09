MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — Melissa Ann (Shaw) Storm, 52, of Mountain View, Ark., formerly of Urbana, suddenly passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Mountain View.
Melissa was born on July 31, 1969, in Champaign County, to Sherman L. Shaw and Carolyn (Kammin) Shaw. Melissa worked for many years as a CNA and was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and wife. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Blaney, and dad, Duane Blaney, of Rantoul; three daughters, Victoria, Mykaila and Xzaviera Shaw of Arkansas; six grandchildren; one brother, Dale Shaw (Angie) of Urbana; a stepsister, Tara Smith of Villa Grove; several nieces and nephews; her fiance, Kristerpher Miller; and many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sherman L. Shaw.
A memorial service honoring Melissa's life will take place at a later date.