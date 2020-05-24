URBANA — Melony Gray Barrett, 81, of Urbana passed away at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Melony was born Dec. 22, 1938, in Lexington, Ky., to Harrywood and Elizabeth (Botkin) Gray. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Purdy (Starlette) Barrett of Jefferson, Ga., and Melony E. Barrett of Urbana; four grandchildren, Angela (Nathan) Britt of Pitts, Ga., Cherie Delk of Statenville, Ga., Dusty (Julia) Barrett of Jefferson, Ga., and Victoria Barrett of Jefferson, Ga.; four great-grandchildren; and siblings Ellen (Harlan) Schertz of Nixa, Mo., and Harrywood (Mary Frances) Gray of Bainbridge, Ga.
Melony graduated from Valdosta State College with a bachelor’s degree. She worked for the University of Illinois Law Library as a technical assistant for 25 years before retiring.
She was a member of University Place Christian Church in Urbana. Melony enjoyed baking, knitting, flower gardening and reading. She also loved listening to jazz and Brazilian music at the Iron Post and other venues around Champaign-Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Melony’s honor to the Urbana Free Library, WILL-TV or the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.