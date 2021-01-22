URBANA — Melvin Ernest Cafin, 87, of Urbana died Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) in Tolono.
There will be a graveside funeral service on Monday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Bob Hassel officiating, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Owens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin was born on Aug 14, 1933, in Charleston, a son of Jesse and Meata (Miller) Cafin. He married Gladys Dalton on Feb. 20, 1954, in Bloomington. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Russell (Amy) Cafin of Urbana; two grandchildren, Russell Cafin II (Shawe) and Kia Marie Cafin (Roger Miller); four sisters, Betty of Thomasboro, Faye of Urbana, Mary Bell of Idaho and Billie of Tennessee.
Four sisters, Lucille, Irene, Vera and Connie; and one brother, Eddie, preceded Melvin in death.
Melvin and his family were members of Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. He was also a member of the Oddfellows. Melvin honorably served in the U.S. Navy, earning an honorable discharge in 1953. He worked at Eisner’s warehouse until 1986, when he medically retired.
After retirement, Melvin enjoyed camping with his family; many great memories were made at the campground in Forbes. He loved to get together with his family, whether it was to enjoy a meal together and just gather around and watch football.
