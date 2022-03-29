FITHIAN — Melvin Clem, 82, of Fithian passed away at 2:40 p.m. Saturday (March 26, 2022) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, April 2, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Clem was born April 27, 1939, in South Homer, a son to Everette and Frances Brumett Clem. He married Sandra Shelton in 1960, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 1966. He then married Nancy Jane Hahn on Feb. 8, 1968, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2017.
Surviving are three children, Rick (Betsy) Clem of Shreveport, La., Candy (Mark) Edwards of Danville and Kelly (Holly) Clem of Munice; six grandchildren, Jason Wright, Stephanie Lindsey, Cody (Rachel) Doggett, Haley Edwards, Hunter Edwards and Josey Clem; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Tre and Alyssa; and a sister, Shirley Ann Emberton of Newman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jack Emberton.
He was member of Operators Local 841 Oakwood for over 30 years. He was an avid horseman and saddle maker.
Memorials may be made to Carle Cancer Center, Urbana. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.