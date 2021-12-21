POTOMAC — Melvin "Delbert" Remole, 96, of Potomac died at 2:10 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at Hawthorne Inn.
Funeral services for the Army Air Corps veteran will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Potomac Church of the Nazarene, 206 E. State St., Potomac. Pastor Jeff Alexander and Pastor Randy Holden will officiate. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery, Potomac. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, is in charge of arrangements.