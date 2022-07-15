Melvin LeBaugh Jul 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAHOMET — Melvin LeBaugh, 91, of Mahomet, died at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at Heritage Manor, Gibson City. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar, Mahomet. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos