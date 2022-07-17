MAHOMET — Melvin Leo LeBaugh, 91, a longtime resident of Mahomet, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Gibson City Heritage Manor.
Melvin or “Boy” as he was affectionately referred to, was born on Dec. 26, 1930, in Champaign; the son of Melvin Max and Louise (Bridges) LeBaugh. His first job was working at his father’s coal company. After graduating from Uni High School, Melvin attended Kemper Military School in Boonville, Mo., before being drafted into the Army. He served in the Korean War as a lead tanker.
He married Shirley Mae Richardson on April 12, 1952. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2022.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Shirley; four children, Michael of Champaign, Gregory (Chris Smith Pruett) of Dewey, Sandra (David) Maxwell of Farmer City and Jamie (Debra) of Mahomet; a sister, Lorna Morgan of Champaign; several grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, a brother and many friends.
He worked as a self-employed plumber from 1960-1966 and was a plumber in UA Local 149 Plumbers & Pipefitters until his retirement in 1992. He was also a member of American Legion Post 24. In his retirement, Melvin enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was also a skilled woodworker and loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.