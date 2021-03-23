CATLIN — Melvin D. Mingee, 71, of Catlin passed away suddenly at 11:55 a.m. Friday (March 19, 2021) at home.
He was born June 25, 1949, in Tilton, to Robert and Madeline Acord Mingee. He married Nancy Rowand on March 7, 1975, in Sidell, and they later divorced, and she survives. Melvin married Renee Livingston on March 3, 1998, in Las Vegas.
Renee survives, as well as one daughter, Wendy Toth of Bristol, Tenn., and two sisters, Sharon Thompson of Tilton and Vicki McLain of Cayuga, Ind.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert.
Melvin served in the U.S. Marines and had been a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. He loved watching Cardinal baseball games, as well as Illini basketball, and enjoyed Dale Earnhardt and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed playing the slot machines, and he dearly loved his cat, Gracie. In earlier years, he enjoyed mushroom hunting. He had served as a union representative for Missouri Pacific and Union Pacific railroads.
No services will be held. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the Mingee family.
Memorials in his memory to the Catlin American Legion in care of Robison Chapel P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.