FLATVILLE — Melvin H. Schlueter, 88, of rural St. Joseph passed away at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) at home.
Private family funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Melvin was born Oct. 5, 1933, in Champaign, the son of Harm B. and Anna Frieden Schlueter. He married Mary Ann Abbott on June 7, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She survives.
Along with his wife, Mary Ann, he is survived by three daughters, Teresa (Butch) Smith of St. Joseph, Denise (Larry) Gerald of Broadlands and Renee (Bill) Hoffschneider of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Melissa) Worley, Cory (Jessica) Worley, Jennifer (Carl) Bodin, Jocelyn Campbell, Mitchell (Shannon) Bensyl, Michael (Jessica) Gerald, Holly Hoffschneider and Hope (Chris) Frost; 22 great-grandchildren, with twins on the way; five great-great-grandchildren, with one great-great-grandson on the way; and one sister, Erna Amerman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Delmar Schlueter; a nephew, Michael Wright; and a niece, Anita Kopmann.
Melvin attended Morning Star country grade school and St. Joseph High School. He was a lifelong farmer and also did contracting work.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. Melvin was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, having celebrated 30 years of sobriety. He enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and reading.
Memorials may be given to Alcoholics Anonymous c/o his family or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.