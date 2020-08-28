ARCOLA — Melvin M. "Spike" Still, 94, of Arcola died at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola, with Darrell Rich officiating. Burial will follow in Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
Melvin was born April 30, 1926, in Ojibwa, Wis., the son of Byron and Nellie Stone Still. He married Wanda Miller in Filson on Jan. 1, 1947; she preceded him in death on July 1, 2015.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Sue (Clay) Edwards of Normal and Cindy Ervin of Effingham; three grandsons, Steve Ervin, Kelsey Still and Michael Ervin; and two great-granddaughters, Aria Ervin and Isebella Still.
He was preceded in death by his wife and son, Doug.
Melvin was a retired farmer. He had the skill for repairing equipment and farm implements. He also sold Pioneer Seed Corn. He was a member of the former Filson Methodist Church and the Farm Bureau.
