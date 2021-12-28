NAPERVILLE — Merill “Jiggs” Strater Jr., 93, of Naperville died peacefully Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Merill was born March 30, 1928, in Ivesdale to Merill and Lela Strater. After graduating from Bement High School in 1948, he joined the Navy and was stationed for a short time in Cuba. He married Norma Stiverson in 1951. She preceded him in death.
Jiggs and Norma had two children, Gary (Sasha) Strater, who preceded him in death, and Debbie (Tim) Neumayer of Naperville; two grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Neumayer of Hinsdale and Jill (Pat) Roche of Oswego; and four great-granddaughters, Stella, Isla, Gwen and Mallory.
Jiggs was a supervisor for Canteen Vending Company for many years. After retirement, he drove for Sullivan Chevrolet, which allowed him to travel and drive some really nice cars at the same time. He enjoyed camping, golfing and watching Illini sports.
Jiggs was much loved and will be missed by many. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., Urbana, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.