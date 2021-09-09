CLINTON — Merle A. “Sonny” Mearida, 79, of Henry, Tenn., formerly of Wapella, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 5, 2021) at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson, Tenn.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jerry Hunter officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Danville National Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorials may be directed to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Merle was born July 16, 1942, in Wapella, the son of Merle C. “Buddy” and Rosa (Lowery) Mearida. He married Sharon Lehman on March 2, 1963, in Atlanta, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Mearida of Henry; children, Janet (Rob) Wick of Bloomington, Susan (Mike) Freed of Roberts, Beth (Bradlie) Mennenga of Irving, Texas, and Kenneth (Kylene) Mearida of DeWitt; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Ronald (Vicki) Mearida of Wapella, Nancy Scott of Bloomington and Barbara (Allen) Pence of Wapella.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy.
Sonny was a truck driver and the owner of S&S Pallets in Wapella. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Sonny enjoyed spending winters in Rio Grand Valley, Texas, and eating with friends and family. He loved his dogs, Cody and Khloe, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.