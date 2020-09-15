LeROY — Merle R. Hendren, 95, of LeRoy passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Carle BroMenn, Normal.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Pastor Mattheis Lorimor will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or any LeRoy church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is in charge.
Merle was born on July 9, 1925, in LeRoy, to Sidney and Mabel Anderson Hendren. He married Helen Orr on Jan. 22, 1946, in LeRoy. She preceded him in death in 1993.
Surviving are his children, Kenny (Cindy) Hendren of Mahomet, Donna (Mike) Greene of Champaign and Rusty (Lynnette) Hendren of LeRoy; grandchildren, Byron (Mari), David (Mary), Jeff (Abby), Jennifer (Jason) Vallowe, Jill (Ryan) Moore, Jacob, Jared and Emily Hendren; 15 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Eleanor Yount.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, five sisters and a special friend, Dorothy Golden.
Merle was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of LeRoy First United Methodist Church and was a 32nd-degree Mason. He farmed in the Bellflower/LeRoy area until his retirement in 1992. He was a student at Stumptown School in rural LeRoy and served as a member of the Bellflower High School Board for 12 years. He loved spending his winters in Venice, Fla., playing golf. Merle was a member of the LeRoy Country Club and played golf all over Illinois with the McLean County Seniors. Merle and Helen enjoyed dancing, and they were amazing ballroom and country dancers.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.
Condolences may be left at calvertmemorial.com.