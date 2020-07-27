HOMER — Merle R. Mott, 87, of Homer passed away at 7:05 p.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at home.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting the family.
Mr. Mott was born June 11, 1933, at Hartford, Ohio, a son to Clifford and Louella Mott. He married Alvena Cooper on Feb. 29, 1960; she survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Ginger Gwen (Mike) Wahl of Minnesota, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He also has four siblings surviving, Earl, Joe, Marge and Jane.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Floyd Weets; a daughter, Norma Coon; a brother; and two sisters.
He was a member of Iron Workers Local 380. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed working in his garden and shooting trap.