FISHER — Merle Oyer, 92, of Fisher passed away at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at East Bend Memorial Gardens, Fisher, with Pastor Luke Rosenburger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to East Bend Mennonite Church.
Mr. Oyer was born April 18, 1930, in East Bend Township, a son of Joseph and Bertha Zimmerman Oyer. He married Edith Jackson in March 1979 and she passed away Dec. 9, 2011.
He is survived by two stepchildren, Judith (Larry) Myles of Colorado and Charles (O’Delia) Mandrell of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Merle was a member of East Bend Mennonite Church in Fisher and retired from the University of Illinois custodial department. He was a quiet and gentle man who loved his Lord.