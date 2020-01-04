GREENCASTLE — Merle W. Schroeder, 94, of Greencastle, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Merle was born Jan. 5, 1925, in Thomasboro, to Herman A. and Louisa Maria Sophia Frankenstein Schroeder. Upon his high school graduation, Merle enlisted in the Marines, where he proudly served his country. He worked as an appliance department manager for Montgomery Ward Department Store for 29 years until his retirement in 1985. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Greencastle, American Legion Post 58, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1550 in Greencastle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Schroeder; children, Del A. Schroeder of Greencastle, Lon E. Schroeder of Arcadia, Ind., and Tamara S. Hull of Speedway, Ind.; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by his daughters, Myra Schroeder and Viki Dixon; brothers, Ronald Schroeder and Bernard Schroeder; and sisters, Amanda Couch, Anne Krenzlen, Edna Arend, Eloise Shawley, Lola Hatton and Phyllis Charnesky.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
