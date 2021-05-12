ST. JOSEPH — Merrell Shipman, 73, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:10 a.m. Monday (May 10, 2021) at home surrounded by his family and beloved cat, Tiger.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Masonic services will be at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Merrell was born Jan. 25, 1948, in Danville, the son of George H. and Thelma (Miller) Shipman.
He is survived by his former wife, Irma Shipman of Urbana; son, Chris (Stacey) Shipman of Urbana; daughter, Michelle Powell-Johnson of Overland Park, Kan.; six grandchildren, Katie Wygant, Marissa Lewis, Jocelyn Shipman, Mackenzie Leece, Brooklyn Shipmman and Brayden Shipman; cousin, Sonna Ellis; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harry G. Shipman; and two sisters, Karol J. Hearell and Sharon K. Shipman.
Merrell retired from the University of Illinois after 29 years in the Transportation Department. He belonged to the Teamsters Local 26.
Merrell was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1973. He also served in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Oakwood High School, Class of 1966. Member of Anchor Masonic Lodge 980. He was also an avid Illini Fan following the football team to many bowl games and basketball teams to many tournaments.
Memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice. Condolences can be made at freesefh.com.