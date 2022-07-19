MONTROSE, Colo. — Merrill Ray Kaufmann, born June 17, 1941, in Buckley, died peacefully at home at the age of 81 on June 26, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
His final days were made brighter thanks to his many outstanding caregivers, as well as the support of Hope West Hospice.
Merrill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Evelyn; daughters, Kathryn (Richard) Michel and Kristin (Greg) Brown, from his first marriage; and stepchildren, Michael (Felicia) Mathias, Beth (Doug) Watterson and David Mathias. He is also survived by his grandchildren from both marriages, Anthea Johnson, Ethan Brown, Caitlin (Michael) Lother, Douglas (Laura) Watterson, Breann Watterson, Avery Mathias and Madison Mathias; as well as his nephew, Samuel (Kimberly) Janssen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lorine (Weerts) Kaufmann; and sister and brother-in-law, Neva and Clinton Janssen.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. July 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road, Montrose, with a luncheon to follow.
