PHILO — Mervyn Lee Olson, 88, of Philo passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center surrounded by his wife and children.
Mervyn was born May 31, 1933, in Champaign County, a son of Oscar and Hilda (Huls) Olson. Mervyn married Velma J Sjoken on March 13, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
Mervyn farmed his whole life aside from the two years he proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed attending auctions, playing euchre and talking to anyone he would meet. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Philo.
Mervyn was preceded in death by his parents; four infant children; and two brothers, Wendell Olson and Vernon Olson.
Mervyn is survived by his wife of 66 years; four children, Debra Olson (Greg Goluska) of Rockville, Ind., Laryn Olson of Urbana, Michael Olson of Sidney and Lacinda Olson-Carrington of Champaign; seven grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Ackerman of Edwardsville, Kelly (Kenny) Carter of St. Joseph, Victoria Carrington of Urbana, McKayla Olson of Monticello, Chris Kingston of Urbana, Gunnar Olson of St. Joseph and Hunter Olson of Philo; and seven great-grandchildren, Maddux, Payton, Lillian, Avery, Sophia, Renlee and Josie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 201 E. Church St., Royal. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hooves of Hope in Hoopeston or Kopmann Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.