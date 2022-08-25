FISHER — Merwyn Stiger, 94, of Fisher passed away at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City, with his son present.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Farmer City, a son of Ivan and Jennie (Gose) Stiger. He married Mary Jayne Wright on March 1, 1947, in Champaign.
Also surviving are his children, Tari (Tim) Eitzen of Maui, Hawaii, Jerry (Cindy) Stiger of White Heath, Sharon Wessman of Tucson, Ariz., and Joel (Melissa) Stiger of Weldon; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Durflinger.
He and his wife owned and operated Stiger Construction in Fisher. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, for 65 years and helped to build the newer section. He had been a longtime member of the Champaign Urbana Sportsman's Club. He loved camping and fishing.
A funeral service will be at 11 Saturday morning at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 Saturday morning at American Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.