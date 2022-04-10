MAHOMET — Mica Susan Perkins-Booe, 69, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home after a short battle with cancer, with her son and daughter by her side.
Mica was born Jan. 15, 1953, to James and Dorthey Perkins, at the West Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Mica lived in many places in her life, as her father was a lifelong military man. She lived in Virginia, California, Texas, Florida and her final resting place in Mahomet. Mica married Ronald E. Booe in Champaign in December 1973.
Mica is survived by her two children, Joseph (Cher) Perkins and Erica (Brian) Duvall; five grandchildren, Victoria Duvall, Wade Duvall, Zac Cain, Audrie McClain and Lilly Perkins; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Brant and Lennon Brant; brother, James (Christine) Perkins of Colorado; and sister, Krystal (Charlie) Eshleman of Florida.
Mica was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Ron; and one grandchild, Christopher Godden.
As per Mica’s request, she will be cremated with Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Mahomet, IL 61853, with no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mica’s honor can be made to Carle Palliative Care or a hospice care unit of your choice. Mica’s family would like to thank all the wonderful Carle Palliative Care nurses and aides who helped with Mica’s final days. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Butterflies and pennies, love Mom.