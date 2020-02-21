AURORA — Micah White, 40, of Aurora, passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) at home surrounded by loving family.
Born in Danville on April 18, 1979, she was the daughter of Michael and Sandra (Elgin) Cox. Micah graduated from Bismarck High School, then went on to obtain a bachelor of arts at Southern Illinois University and an additional B.A. in early education at Roosevelt University. On May 24, 2008, she married her best friend, Jeff White, and together had three beautiful children, Gracie, Jeff Jr. and Jackson.
Micah loved music, the beach and sea life. She will be best known as being a loving and giving wife, mother, daughter, auntie and friend.
She will be missed and cherished by her husband, Jeff; children, Gracie, Jeff Jr. and Jackson; her parents, Michael and Sandra; and grandfather, Robert Elgin.
Micah was preceded in death by grandmothers, Myrna Elgin and Ruth Lorraine Cox; and grandfather, Earl Cox.
Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Annunciation Church, Aurora. Memorial visitation will be on Feb. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora (630-631-5500). Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com, where you may leave condolences for Micah’s family.