ST. LOUIS — Michael A. Newman Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the age of 69 in St. Louis.
Mike was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Champaign, and graduated from Centennial High School in 1969. Mike worked in the heating and cooling industry for 46 years prior to his retirement. He married Mary Jo Erschen in 1991, and this year, they would have celebrated 30 years of marriage, along with Mike's 70th birthday.
Family was the most important thing to Mike. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, nature and the change of the seasons. He was kind, loving and quick to forgive. He was always smiling and making others laugh and smile as well.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Newman; and brother, Kenneth (Maureen) Newman.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Newman; four children, Rae (Mark) Giuffre of Corydon, Ind., Amanda Crowson of Helena, Mont., Kristen Newman of St. Louis and Michael Newman Jr. of Walcott, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jessica Stonecipher of Elizabeth, Ind., Madeline, Charles and Samuel Crowson of Helena, Mont., and Jonathan, Alison and Benjamin Mandel of St. Louis; as well as his brother, Dennis (Sharon) Newman of Columbus, Ind.; and two sisters, Carolyn (Darrell) Gerald and Julie (Brad) LaPayne, both of Champaign.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is being held privately. His family would like to thank and bless all those who have expressed sympathy for their loss.