URBANA — Michael Allen Adams passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after battling esophageal cancer for the past four years.
He (Kong) attended Fisher High School, was a state champion wrestler and a major player on the football team. He joined the Marines in the early '80s. He lived in and around Champaign County since then.
Michael leaves behind his parents, Mary and Floyd Adams of Tennessee; as well as three siblings, John Adams of Mahomet, Teresa Whitlow of Armstrong and Michelle Adams of Tennessee. He had many friends.
According to Michael's wishes, he has been cremated. The family is grateful for condolences and request donations be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. A memorial is planned for spring. A special thanks to Barb and family as well as the Fisher Class of '77.