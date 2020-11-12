GEORGETOWN — Michael Alan "Rhino" Lesko, 69, of Georgetown passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) in the comfort of his own home.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Danville, the son of August and Elizabeth (Manfroid) Lesko. He married the love of his life, Marla Ruble, in 2010, and they have spent 31 wonderful years together.
He is survived by one loving daughter, Nichole Lesko of Tilton; two brothers, Keith (Valerie) Lesko of Jefferson City, Mo., and Curt Lesko of Bloomington; one sister, Ellen (David) Ehrich of Dana, Ind.; sister in-law Jeannie Ruble Swalls of Georgetown, brother-in-law Willy Ruble of Benton and Duane Ruble of Barry and sister-in-law Mana Lesko of Arizona; two grandchildren, Kylie Lesko and August Balsamello; as well as two great-grandchildren, Alaina Gudgel and Camden Nicolas.
He was also blessed with special nieces, Katie Ruble and Mackenzie (Christopher) Hendershot; special nephews, Wiley Ruble, Michael (Lacie) Ehrich, Kyle (Sarah) Ehrich, Bruce (Pathraporn) Lesko, Karsten Lesko, Ethan Lesko, Devin Ruble, Cole (Kristin) Ruble and Cassidy Ruble; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bruce Lesko; and one sister-in-law, Susie Ruble.
Michael retired from Bunge Lauhoff after 44 years of service in 2013. In his younger years, he loved bowling and riding his Harley. He enjoyed watching his grandkids' sporting events and was an avid New York Yankees, Bears and Illini fan. He loved grilling out, fishing and taking his beloved pet, Curtis, to the Georgetown Dam or for rides out to Forest Glen. He enjoyed the summers on the back patio watching his friends and family swim, watching his games in the garage and just being in the comfort of his own home with his wife, Marla.
Michael was a loving, caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many, and he will be truly missed by all those who love him.
A private family service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that facial masks be worn and social distancing is practiced for all those who attend. He will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe be given to the Regional Cancer Center, Danville, with a special thank-you to Dr. Labayog. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.