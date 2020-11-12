MAHOMET — Michael Bonham, 64, of Mahomet, formerly of Chillicothe, died Monday (Nov. 9 2020) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Center, Farmer City.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. at Baptist Cemetery, Washburn.
Michael was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Peoria, a son of Vancel and Eula Glenn Bonham.
Surviving is his mother, Eula “Bobbie” Bonham; brother, Don (Natalie) Bonham; nephew, Eric (Michelle) Bonham; and one great-nephew and three great-nieces, all of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Michael worked in construction and loved sports cars and fishing.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Memories of Michael may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.