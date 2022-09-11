TRUTH or CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — Michael E. Brewer 78, of Truth or Consequences, N.M., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.
Michael was born Feb. 10, 1944, in Urbana, to E. Jeanne and Sidney C. Brewer.
He was preceded in death by a son, Justis Brewer, and a daughter, Amber Hava.
He is survived by a daughter, Alanna Brewer; a son, Michael Bilbrey; and a grandson, Justis Brewer. Also surviving are a sister, Sandra Brewer; and two brothers, Stephen (Sherri) Brewer and Daniel (Emily) Brewer.
Michael grew up in Bondville and graduated from Champaign High School. Michael was an excellent musician and loved to sing and play his guitar. He also loved to hunt and fish and loved the outdoors. He liked to be on the move and, through his travels, found his favorite part of the country was the southwest. He spent his final years in Truth or Consequences.
No services are scheduled.