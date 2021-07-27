SIDNEY — Michael R. Brown, 40, of Danville, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at home.
Michael was born in Urbana on Oct. 12, 1980, the son of Phillip “Butch" and Pamela Sue (Marlatt) Brown.
He is survived by his father, “Butch"; sister, Rachael (Matt) Paceley; brother, Trever (Kelly) Brown; nieces, Maggie and Reagan; and nephews, Colin and Cole.
Michael graduated from Unity High School, where he was a standout athlete in wrestling. After high school, he worked as a roofer and was a member of the union roofers. He enjoyed spending time at the grill and sharing his masterpieces with friends and family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Grandview Cemetery, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.