CHAMPAIGN — Michael B. Burke, 69, of Champaign passed away at 4:30 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Michael was born in Urbana on Dec. 19, 1950, to parents Billy B. and Darlene (Bourne) Burke. They preceded him in death along with brothers James D. Burke and Robert W. Burke and a daughter, Rachel A. Burke.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kimberly (Bean) Burke, and daughter, Savannah M. Burke, both of Champaign; a son, Mathew B. Burke of Clearwater, Fla.; two sisters, Norma J. Lenz of Champaign and Mary E. Burke of Olympia, Wash.; and one brother, Paul M. Burke of Louisiana. He also leaves seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a large extended family of nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved.
Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having retired after proudly serving his country for 20 years.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family c/o Kimberly Burke, 2323 Winchester Drive, Champaign, IL 61821.
A celebration of life is being planned for early spring. Date and time will be announced.
Michael was dearly loved, will be greatly missed and will always be remembered.