URBANA — Michael T. Cahill, 33, of Urbana died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at home.
Private family services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael was born on Nov. 5, 1986, in Urbana, the son of William D. Cahill Jr. and Lynn Erwin Cahill.
Surviving are his father of Mahomet; mother of Savoy; one brother, Justin Cahill of Everett, Wash.; and four sisters, Jennifer Cahill of Forrest, Staci Cahill and Patricia Stumborg, both of Champaign, and Rachael Tobias of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jason.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.