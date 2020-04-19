MAHOMET — Michael D. Cannon, 48, formerly of Mahomet, passed away unexpectedly at noon Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family.
Michael was born Feb. 17, 1972, in Bloomington, the son of Gilbert and Brenda(Lietz) Cannon.
Michael will be remembered fondly by his son, Gaige Cannon (Kylie); grandson, Parker, and his mom, Brenda Kerns; siblings, Richard Foley (Chasity), Kim (Scott) Woolridge, Michelle Shoemaker and Shannon Newell (Robert); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael attended Blue Ridge in Farmer City and Stranahan High School and Broward Community College in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Michael was an avid lover of baseball, which began with his dad coaching his Little League team, and he continued the tradition with his son. He was true to the Cannon family's tradition of being a St. Louis Cardinals fan, passed from generation to generation. Michael enjoyed watching all sports but was partial to the Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed watching MMA matches with his mom and son.
Michael had a great sense of humor and could always make us laugh. He was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his son, Gaige, who grew to be his best friend. The two of them shared a special connection and talked daily. Michael also had a special place in his heart for his mom, Brenda Kerns, and grandson, Parker Cannon.
Michael was a self-taught expert in PCs, shared an interest in building them with his dad, was a formidable gaming opponent and loved talking tech with his nephew, Dylan Chaplin. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and a good bonfire.
Michael was preceded in death by his dad, Gilbert Cannon, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and his Aunt Bert.
Condolences may be sent to the family at illianacremation.com.