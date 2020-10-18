SAVOY — Michael Anthony Castellon, 77, of Savoy, formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Athens, Ga., a son of Francisco and Dorothy (Gregory) Lopez-Castellon. He married Carol Ann (Rapp) Edgington on Sept. 22, 1988, in Sidney; she survives in Savoy.
Mike is survived by his son, Michael Patrick (Lauren) Castellon of Austin, Texas; two stepsons, August (Allison Higgins) Edgington of Savoy and Mark (Silvia Ortiz) Edgington of Champaign; and nine grandchildren, Joselinne (Nelson), Jeanette, Midalyn, Milton, Jordy, Alexia, Adonay, Nelson and Diego, all of Champaign.
Also surviving are his brother, David (Karen) Castellon of Athens, Ga.; his sister, Linda Harris of Marietta, Ga.; and two nephews, Gregg (LeAnn) Harris of Woodstock, Ga., and Scotty (Lauren) Harris of New Orleans.
Mike graduated from Athens High School in 1961 and attended the University of Georgia. He played in a rock 'n' roll band called the Heartbeats and played bass guitar for a recording studio in Nashville, Tenn.
He moved to Champaign in 1975 and retired from Caradco/JeldWen in Rantoul in 2001. He moved to Sidney in 1988, where he was a member and elder of the Sidney United Church. He and Carol retired to a condo in Savoy in 2013.
Mike was an avid reader particularly of history, followed the stock market closely, enjoyed gardening, loved old cars, rooted for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and enjoyed annual trips to Florida in January, particularly in recent years, when friends joined them.
He had an amazing knowledge of trivia, facts, science, history, grammar and spelling, and didn’t care if he was politically incorrect. He enjoyed trips with the Corvette Club of Illinois after Carol bought a Corvette.
He had a special bond with his stepsons and considered them his best friends. He became an instant grandfather to his stepdaughter-in-law’s family and loved the hugs and kisses from Silvia. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends who will remember him as kind, appreciative and humorous.
There will be a virtual memorial service available online in a week; a link will be sent to family and friends. He will be buried near his mother and grandparents in Athens, Ga. Memorials may be sent to St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., a charity he loved and supported, or to the Mark Edgington Family to be used toward immigration costs for the Hispanic family that called Mike “Grandpa.”
Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at IllianaCremation.com.