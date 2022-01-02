CHAMPAIGN — Michael Earl Cline, 79, of Champaign died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at home.
Mike was born March 16, 1942, in Hinsdale to Edward and Helen (James) Cline. He spent his childhood in Downers Grove and attended Downers Grove North High School. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.
In 1967, Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. After returning home, he became employed as a sales representative for Illinois Fruit and Produce Company and moved his family to Champaign.
Over the years, Mike worked for several other food-distribution companies, including Clark Food Service and U.S. Foods. Mike excelled at his job and in 1980, he was honored as Distributor Salesperson of the Year.
He was an avid golfer and a member of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. In 1997, Mike won the Twin City Golf Senior Championship. He scored two holes-in-one in his life, most recently in the summer of 2020. When his kids were young, he enjoyed coaching Little League baseball. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and had fun attending Illini football and basketball games. Most of his friends fondly referred to him as “Bub” on and off the golf course.
Mike is survived by three sons, Michael T. Cline, James Cline and William Cline; a daughter, Elizabeth (Matthew) King; a grandson, Nathan King; and his former wife, Donna Cline.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Cline Jr., and his sister, Helen.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his name.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.