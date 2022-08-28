CAMARGO — Michael D. Cowell, 71, died Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Clifford Cowell, formerly of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and sisters, Diane Cowell and Annnetta Fry, both of Arcola.
Surviving are his companion, Barbara Billingsley of Camargo; sister, Joyce Israel of Portland, Ore.; and mentor/surrogate parents, Beverly and Everett Lacost of Kirksville, Mo.
Mike was a 1969 graduate of Villa Grove High School and former employee of Gould’s Bus Service in Tuscola. Mike was a devoted, loving companion to Barbara Billingsley for 57 years. “Michael Doodle” possessed a jovial nature and was always appreciative of the family and friends around him.
Mike loved his cat, Grayson. His family asks that memorials be directed to local Humane Societies of their choice.