DANVILLE — Michael (Micker) Curry Jr., 50, passed away with his loving family at his side on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, pronounced at 1:19 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021.
He was born to Michael Sr. and Diane Curry.
He will be missed by his children, Brittany (Stephen Johnson) Curry, Michael Curry III and Jesse Curry. Grandchildren are Stormy, Haiven, Rylan, Brantley, Miles, Greyston and Ellynor. Siblings are Tom (Suzanne) Lomax, Melissa Curry and Sean Curry. His aunts and uncles are Kathy Qualey, Barbara (Mike) Schull, Marlene Benson, Tony Curry and Bruce (Debbie) Curry. He also had many nephews, nieces and cousins. His beloved dog and sidekick is Harley. He was Pawpaw to his little buddy, Layton (Lay Lay).
A heartfelt thanks to his special friend, Hollis Taylor.
Micker enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, listening to rock music and sitting on the beach in Florida listening to the calming sounds of waves. He also enjoyed his family gatherings.
He worked construction in Illinois and Florida. He helped build bridges in New York. He enjoyed the warm weather in Florida the most.
Micker was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Clifford and Hilda Qualey, Betty (Jack) Gay and Truman Curry; a granddaughter, Ameriyana; five uncles, Dean Benson, Jeff Curry, Clark, Ron and Greg; and an aunt, Patty Qualey.
A special thank-you to hospice nurses and staff for helping him through his last days.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.