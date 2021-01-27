MONTICELLO — Michael Czerechowicz, 91, of Monticello passed away at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Michael was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Mary (Schmidt) Czerechowicz. He married Karen Rayburn on Feb. 11, 1968, in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Czerechowicz of Monticello, and sisters-in-law, Marcy Czerechowicz and Jackie Chereck.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John Czerechowicz and Frank Chereck.
Michael was a retired carpenter, and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Monticello Township Cemetery, with military rites.
Memorials can be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter.