GEORGETOWN — Michael D. English, 63, of Georgetown passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at home.
He was born Nov. 21,1958, the son of Homer A. English and Nancy L. Roseman.
Michael is survived by his eldest and only brother, Timothy A. English of Westville. Michael also is survived by his children, James English of Hoopeston, Sarah Gary of Memphis, Tenn., and daughters Christiani English and Faith English (ex-wife Jamie English) of Alabama. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Mason and Ashley English, Tarajier Gary and Tarayce Cadichon.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Homer English and Nancy Roseman; and a nephew, Adam English.
He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Michael happily served 10 years to our country, joining the military in the 1980s in the U.S. Navy. rortvedtfuneralservices.com.