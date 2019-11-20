CHAMPAIGN — Michael Duane Napper, 58, of Champaign was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 808 E. Bradley, Champaign.Officiating Pastor Keith Thomas. Interment Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Michael was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Lincoln, Neb., to Archie and Beverly Napper. He was proceeded in death by his father Archie Napper, uncles Alfred Hoskins and Eddie Kimble, and his daughter Chynelle Montgomery.
Survivors include his mother, Beverly Napper of Champaign; daughter, Diamond Napper of Champaign; son, Ricky of Memphis, Tenn.; sister, Donna Napper of Champaign; five brothers, Brian Napper (Jewel) of Bloomington; Terry Napper (Rhonda) of Champaign; Rodney Napper (Felicia) of Bolingbrook; Ronald Napper (Kisha) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Kenneth Napper (Towanda) of Savoy; his uncle and aunt, Henry and Donna McKinley of Urbana; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Michael’s hobbies were listening to music, watching TV, cooking, writing, drawing, traveling, and being adventurous. He loved reading the newspaper and watching sports. Michael was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cubs fan.
Michael’s earthly presence will be missed but he now has a new beginning in Christ. No more pain, only peace.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 West Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.