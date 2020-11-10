CATLIN — Michael D. Tipsword, 76, of Catlin passed away at 5:17 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at home.
Michael was born on June 5, 1944, in Indianapolis, to Deane Tipsword and Mary Genevieve Peters. He married Jolene Deal on May 3, 1971, in Danville; she preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, Paul (Katy) Bierman of Tolono and Mikey Tipsword of Catlin; three daughters, Brenda (Dave) Edwards of Marshfield, Ind., Annette (Jamie) Pitlik of Danville and Holly (Jon) Kizer of Gifford; and one sister, Lynn Velasco of Effingham.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Tipsword.
Michael served in the U.S. Army and had been a heavy-equipment operator for 17 years at Material Services of Fairmount. He was a member of the Catlin American Legion and Apalosa Quarter Horse Association. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing and reading and was an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Military honors will be provided by Catlin American Legion.
Memorials in his memory to the Catlin Public Library. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.